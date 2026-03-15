Elections in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala from Apr 9; result on May 4

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam and the Union territory of Puducherry. Polling will begin on April 9, and counting of votes for all 824 seats across the four states and one Union territory will take place on May 4.

According to the Election Commission, around 17.4 crore voters are eligible to vote in the Assembly elections across the five states and Union territory. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the elections in Assam, Keralam, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu will be conducted in a single phase. West Bengal will vote in two phases.

Voting will take place at about 2.19 lakh polling stations, and around 25 lakh election officials will be deployed to conduct the elections. Full election schedule Assam Date of polling: April 9 Date of Counting: May 4 Tamil Nadu Date of polling: April 23 Date of counting: May 4 West Bengal Date of polling: April 23 (first phase - 152 seats), April 29, (second phase - 142 sears) Date of counting: May 4 Keralam Date of polling: April 9 Date of counting: May 4 Puducherry Date of polling: April 9

Measures to improve transparency CEC Kumar said presiding officers at all polling stations will upload voter turnout data every two hours and immediately after voting ends. The poll panel will also ensure greater transparency in the counting of votes and the announcement of results, he added. "There shall be coloured photographs of each candidate will be displayed on EVMs; not more than 1,200 voters will be assigned per booth to avoid long queues, and voter information slips will carry clear details," he said. 'Pure electoral rolls form bedrock of our democracy' The Chief Election Commissioner emphasised that ensuring accurate electoral rolls remains a priority for the Commission. Date of counting: May 4

"Pure electoral rolls form bedrock of our democracy; no eligible elector should be left out and no ineligible voter should be included," he said. CEC Kumar said the Election Commission had visited all the poll-bound states in recent days to review preparedness for the elections and met recognised political parties to receive their suggestions. The poll also held meetings with district electoral officers, senior police officials and nodal officers of enforcement agencies, besides interacting with chief electoral officers, chief secretaries and directors general of police of the respective states and Union territory. Special Intensive Revision initiative CEC Kumar said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is among the Election Commission’s 30 new initiatives aimed at ensuring that no eligible voter is excluded and no ineligible person is included in the electoral rolls.