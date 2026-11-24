The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have decided to join hands again ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, bringing an end to their six-year break after a disagreement over the Centre's farm laws.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the alliance on Tuesday at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, with SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP National President Nitin Nabin present.

The two parties were long-time political partners in Punjab but ended their alliance in September 2020 after the SAD withdrew its support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over three farm laws introduced by the Centre.

Drug menace, corruption among key priorities, says Amit Shah Addressing the joint press conference, Shah described the BJP and the SAD as long-standing allies and said their partnership had remained strong despite electoral victories and defeats. "Under the leadership of Sukhbir Badal, the Akali Dal has been our oldest ally. We have contested many elections together -- experiencing both victories and defeats -- yet our bond has remained unbreakable. Today, this partnership is being renewed, and it brings us great joy," Shah said. He said tackling drug abuse and corruption in Punjab would be among the key priorities of the alliance. Shah also said the BJP and SAD would jointly contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, adding that the Akali Dal would have the role of the senior brother.

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "This is not just a political alliance, this is an emotional bond. This is an alliance for the interest of Punjab, for the interest of the country and for the interest of the Sikh community." Why did the BJP and SAD part ways in 2020? The BJP and SAD had shared a political alliance for nearly 24 years before their relationship broke down over the farm laws passed by Parliament in September 2020. The laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act -- triggered widespread protests by farmers, particularly in Punjab and Haryana.

The SAD, which had initially supported the legislation, faced growing opposition from farmers in its home state. Party leader and then Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet on September 17, 2020, in protest against the laws. A few days later, on September 26, the SAD announced its decision to quit the NDA, ending its long-standing alliance with the BJP. The party said the Centre had failed to address farmers' concerns and had not taken the interests of Punjab into account. The farmers' protests continued for more than a year, with the Centre eventually announcing the repeal of all three laws in November 2021.

BJP-SAD alliance in Punjab: A brief history The BJP and the SAD remained political allies from November 1996 to September 2020. Under their seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP contested 23 of Punjab's 117 Assembly seats, while the SAD fielded candidates in the remaining 94. The alliance was formed ahead of the 1997 Assembly elections. The two parties governed Punjab together for 10 years, from 2007 to 2017, with SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal serving as chief minister. However, the alliance lost the 2017 Assembly elections to the Congress, which formed the government under Captain Amarinder Singh. Their relationship broke down in September 2020 when the SAD withdrew from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre's three farm laws. The legislation had faced strong opposition from farmers, particularly in Punjab. The Centre repealed the laws in November 2021, following more than a year of protests by farmers