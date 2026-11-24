Six years after severing ties over the three farm laws, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday, reviving a partnership that had remained intact from 1996 until 2020.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal formally announced the alliance at the BJP's national headquarters in New Delhi on Gurpurab, ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Asked about the three farm laws, Shah said the issue was no longer relevant as the laws had been repealed.

The laws, enacted in September 2020 and repealed in November 2021 after prolonged farmer protests, had triggered the SAD's departure from the NDA.

However, the farm issue continues to shape the revived alliance, with leaders of both parties stressing the need to address concerns of Punjab's farmers. The alliance plans to formulate a roadmap focused on farmers' welfare, employment for the state's youth and tackling the drug problem. The two parties did not announce a seat-sharing formula for the 117-member Punjab Assembly. People aware of the discussions indicated that the BJP could seek around 46-47 seats, roughly twice the 23 seats it contested under the earlier alliance, with the SAD contesting more than 60 seats. Shah said the SAD would continue to play the role of the “bada bhai”, or senior partner, in Punjab. Responding to a question on the chief ministerial candidate, he said the chief minister would come from the party occupying that position.

He said Nabin and Sukhbir Singh Badal had held discussions over the past three months to prepare a blueprint for the alliance ahead of the election. The BJP and SAD contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections separately, with both recording weak performances. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the SAD contested all 13 seats in Punjab and won one, securing around 13.4 per cent of the vote. The BJP failed to win a seat but secured about 18.6 per cent of the vote. In the 2022 Assembly election, the SAD, then allied with the Bahujan Samaj Party, won three seats amid an Aam Aadmi Party wave. The BJP, which contested in alliance with smaller Punjab-based parties, won two seats.

At Tuesday's press conference, Shah described the SAD as one of the NDA's oldest allies and recalled the relationship former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal shared with BJP leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani. He said the renewed alliance would become a symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood in Punjab and across the country. Shah said the alliance would soon release its manifesto, with tackling corruption and the drug problem among its key objectives. He reiterated a pledge to make Punjab drug-free by December 31, 2029, while accusing the AAP government of failing to deliver on its promises. Shah had first publicly set the December 2029 target during an anti-drug campaign in Punjab earlier this year.

Nabin described the BJP-SAD partnership as a “natural alliance” between not only the leadership of the two parties but also their workers. He said the partnership symbolised Hindu-Sikh unity and referred to the sacrifices of Sikh Gurus, including Guru Tegh Bahadur. Nabin said the alliance would focus on employment for Punjab's youth, women's security and the state's economic development. Speaking in Punjabi, Sukhbir Singh Badal described the BJP-SAD partnership as “not merely a political alliance, but an emotional one”, recalling the friendship between his father Parkash Singh Badal, Vajpayee and Advani. He said the SAD, founded 106 years ago, had played a role in the freedom movement and in protests against the Emergency.

Badal said the renewed alliance was necessary after successive Congress and AAP governments, which he accused of allowing the drug problem and gangster activity to worsen. “Our mission,” he said, was to create jobs for young people and address problems faced by Punjab's farmers, adding that the BJP leadership had assured the SAD that those concerns would be addressed. He also highlighted Punjab's role as a border state and the contribution of Punjabis to the armed forces. Badal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to attend a December 8 function in Moga to mark the birth anniversary of the late Parkash Singh Badal.