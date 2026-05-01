WB phase-II sees 91.28% third gender turnout; Puducherry tops at 91.81%: EC

West Bengal recorded a strong turnout among third gender electors in the second phase of the assembly polls, with 91.28 per cent of them exercising their franchise, according to the Election Commission.

A total of 1,257 third gender electors turned up in two phases of West Bengal elections -- 465 in phase I and 792 in phase II.

The turnout stood at 56.79 per cent in phase I, while it rose sharply to 91.28 per cent in phase II.

Puducherry, however, recorded the highest overall turnout among third gender electors at 91.81 per cent in the recently-concluded assembly polls. The poll body said Puducherry has 139 third gender electors, of whom 91.81 per cent exercised their franchise.

Tamil Nadu has 7,728 third gender electors, out of which 60.49 per cent voted during the April 23 polls. In other states, Assam has 343 third gender electors, registering a turnout of 36.84 per cent, while Kerala has 277 third gender electors, recording a turnout of 57.04 per cent. Polling in Tamil Nadu took place on April 23, while elections in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry were held on April 9. West Bengal went to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes for all the assembly elections will be taken up on May 4.