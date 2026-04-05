A corporate model goes political: Twenty20 may disrupt Kerala politics

Financial metrics mirrored the shift. From a debt position, the panchayat moved to a surplus of ₹13.57 crore, rising further to ₹32 crore by 2025 — figures which Jacob cites as validation of the model’s effectiveness. “The movement had nothing to do with CSR and was part of a genuine effort to form one model village. We were called many names like bourgeois and corporate party. In the Constitution, there is nothing written that a businessman should not be a politician. Business is my job; along with that I formed a political party as per constitutional rights. Both should not be linked,” he said.