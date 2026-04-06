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CPI(M) in 'deal' with BJP for April 9 polls in Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi

The Wayanad MP also accused the ruling LDF of 'compromising' on ideology, accountability, and responsibility in order to remain in power for 10 years

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi
She made these remarks while addressing a corner meeting in Peravoor in Wayanad as part of the campaign for the Assembly polls (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Kannur (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
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Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday alleged that the CPI(M)-led front has struck a "deal" with the BJP for April 9 Assembly polls in Kerala.

She also accused the ruling LDF of "compromising" on ideology, accountability, and responsibility in order to remain in power for 10 years.

The Wayanad MP was addressing a corner meeting in Peravoor in this northern district as part of the campaign for the Assembly polls.

The LDF chose to make a deal with the BJP, who "harasses" the minorities, especially the Christian community and their nuns, she claimed.

Despite the massive theft in Sabarimala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose not to utter a single word against it, Vadra alleged, and pointed it out as evidence for the deal.

When anyone raises a voice against the PM, they are faced with CBI, ED or income tax cases. There is no such single case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, she claimed.

She further charged that a sense of arrogance had crept into the LDF government, its ministers and leaders.

"The sense of responsibility or accountability that every leader should have for the people is absent today. Not just ideology is absent," Vadra alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Priyanka GandhiCPI(M)Pinarayi VijayanPriyanka VadraKeralaKerala Assembly electionsKerala Assembly PollsKerala ElectionsBJPCongress

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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