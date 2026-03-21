Kerala Assembly election: BJP releases third list of 11 candidates
Raveendranath Vakathanam will join the fray from Puthuppally, KR Rajesh from Chavara, R S Arun Raj from Chadayamangalam, and V Ratheesh from Peerumade seat
Raveendranath Vakathanam will join the fray from Puthuppally, KR Rajesh from Chavara, R S Arun Raj from Chadayamangalam, and V Ratheesh from Peerumade seat
The BJP on Saturday released its third list of 11 candidates for the Kerala Assembly Polls, fielding Karamana Jayan from Thiruvananthapuram.
According to the list, Raveendranath Vakathanam will join the fray from Puthuppally, KR Rajesh from Chavara, R S Arun Raj from Chadayamangalam, and V Ratheesh from Peerumade seat.
Vivek Gopan will contest from Aruvikkara seat, TN Suresh from Kovalam, and S Rajasekharan Nair from Neyyattinkara seat.
The party has fielded Ajimon from Mavelikkara seat, BS Anoop from Chirayinkeezhu, and Pandalam Prathapan from Adoor seat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 2:05 PM IST