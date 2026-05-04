Kerala Assembly election results 2026: How top candidates are performing
The Congress-led UDF was leading in more than 90 seats at 2 pm, while several prominent candidates, including Pinarayi Vijayan, VD Satheeshan and KK Shailaja, saw mixed trends
The Congress-led UDF was leading in more than 90 seats at 2 pm, while several prominent candidates, including Pinarayi Vijayan, VD Satheeshan and KK Shailaja, saw mixed trends
Counting of votes is underway in Kerala in the high-stakes elections, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) holding the edge against the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).
The polling in 140 constituencies of Kerala was held on April 9, with voter turnout recorded at 78.27 per cent.
As of 2 pm, the UDF was leading in over 90 seats, clearing the halfway mark. ALSO READ: Kerala Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners
Let's take a look at how the top candidates are performing:
1. Pinarayi Vijayan
Vijayan, seeking his third term as CM, was leading from the Dharmadam constituency by over 8,000 votes at 2 pm.
2. VD Satheeshan
Leader of Opposition VD Satheeshan, who is contesting from the Paravur constituency, was leading by over 11,000 votes against CPI’s ET Taison.
3. KK Shailaja
CPI(M) leader Shailaja was trailing Congress’ Sunny Joseph by over 9,000 votes in the Peravoor constituency.
4. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar was leading by over 2,000 votes against CPI(M)’s V Sivankutty in Nemom seat.
5. K Surendra
Former BJP state president K Surendra, who is contesting from the Manjeshwar constituency, was trailing Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML’s) AKM Ashraf by over 26,000 votes.
First Published: May 04 2026 | 3:30 PM IST