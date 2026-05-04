Kerala Assembly election results 2026: How top candidates are performing

Counting of votes is underway in Kerala in the high-stakes elections, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) holding the edge against the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The polling in 140 constituencies of Kerala was held on April 9, with voter turnout recorded at 78.27 per cent.

As of 2 pm, the UDF was leading in over 90 seats, clearing the halfway mark. ALSO READ: Kerala Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners

Let's take a look at how the top candidates are performing:

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1. Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan, seeking his third term as CM, was leading from the Dharmadam constituency by over 8,000 votes at 2 pm.