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Kerala Assembly election results 2026: How top candidates are performing

The Congress-led UDF was leading in more than 90 seats at 2 pm, while several prominent candidates, including Pinarayi Vijayan, VD Satheeshan and KK Shailaja, saw mixed trends

Pinarayi Vijayan, VD Satheesan, Rajeev chandrashekar
CPI(M)'s Pinarayi Vijayan (left), Congres's VD Satheesan (middle), and BJP's Rajeev Chandrashekar (right) are key candidates in Kerala Assembly Elections 2026.
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Counting of votes is underway in Kerala in the high-stakes elections, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) holding the edge against the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). 

 

The polling in 140 constituencies of Kerala was held on April 9, with voter turnout recorded at 78.27 per cent. 

 

As of 2 pm, the UDF was leading in over 90 seats, clearing the halfway mark.   ALSO READ: Kerala Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners 

 

Let's take a look at how the top candidates are performing:

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1. Pinarayi Vijayan

 

Vijayan, seeking his third term as CM, was leading from the Dharmadam constituency by over 8,000 votes at 2 pm.

 

2. VD Satheeshan

 

Leader of Opposition VD Satheeshan, who is contesting from the Paravur constituency, was leading by over 11,000 votes against CPI’s ET Taison

 

3. KK Shailaja

 

CPI(M) leader Shailaja was trailing Congress’ Sunny Joseph by over 9,000 votes in the Peravoor constituency. 

 

4. Rajeev Chandrasekhar

 

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar was leading by over 2,000 votes against CPI(M)’s V Sivankutty in Nemom seat.   

 

5. K Surendra

 

Former BJP state president K Surendra, who is contesting from the Manjeshwar constituency, was trailing Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML’s) AKM Ashraf  by over 26,000 votes.

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Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKerala Assembly electionsKerala Assembly PollsRajeev Chandrasekhar

First Published: May 04 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

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