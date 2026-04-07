Kerala Assembly polls: Criminal cases steady, crorepati candidates surge

In the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, nearly four in 10 candidates face criminal cases, signalling that criminalisation remains deeply entrenched despite repeated judicial scrutiny. More notably, serious criminal cases have risen to 23 per cent (201 candidates), up from 18 per cent in 2021, pointing to a qualitative worsening even as overall levels stay unchanged.

The spread is wide: 59 of 140 constituencies have three or more candidates with criminal cases, indicating that the issue is structural rather than localised. Of the 883 candidates in the fray, 863 analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveal a consistent pattern across parties and regions.

While the “taint” remains steady, wealth has surged sharply. The share of crorepati candidates has jumped to 39 per cent from 27 per cent, reinforcing the growing link between financial strength and electoral viability. This is further reflected in the average assets rising to ₹2.78 crore from ₹1.69 crore in five years. Despite Supreme Court mandates on transparency and justification, parties continue to field candidates with criminal backgrounds, suggesting that winnability still outweighs reputational concerns. The candidate profile also reveals who gets to contest: 58 per cent are aged 41–60, underscoring the dominance of mid-career political actors. Education levels show no decisive advantage, as candidates are nearly evenly split between those with schooling up to Class 12 and those with higher qualifications. The youngest candidates are 25 years old, and the oldest is 82.