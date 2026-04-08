Kerala polls: EC seeks removal of political ads from online platforms

The EC on Wednesday noted that political advertisements were appearing on channels and online platforms on the eve of the April 9 Kerala Assembly polls and sought that they be removed immediately.

The instruction was circulated by the EC's Kerala office in an official WhatsApp group comprising media groups and journalists.

"Advertisements are appearing on channels and online platforms. This is not permitted during the silence period. It is requested that these be withdrawn immediately," the message said.

According to the EC, campaigning through public meetings, rallies, media interactions and election-related interviews was strictly prohibited during the silence period to ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders.

It has also directed that no person shall display to the public any 'election matter' by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus, including radio, during the 48 hours ending with the conclusion of the poll. The 'election matter' will include any material intended or calculated to influence or affect the result of a poll, it added. In an advisory, the Commission directed star campaigners and political leaders to refrain from addressing the media through press conferences or interviews on poll-related matters during this period. "All media houses are directed to ensure that their coverage does not vitiate the election atmosphere or provide an unfair advantage to any party or candidate.