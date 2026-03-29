Gulf nations prioritising safety of Indians in war zone: PM Modi in Keralam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a political rally in Keralam on Sunday and assured that the government is in touch with Gulf nations to ensure the safety of Indians stuck in the war zone.

Addressing a public rally in Palakkad, PM Modi noted that many people from Keralam are working in the war-affected areas and the government is working to ensure that the impact of this war on India is minimised.

"Ever since the war began, I have been in constant touch with the heads of state of all these countries. All those countries are prioritising the safety of Indians stuck in the war zones. To ensure that our brothers and sisters there face no hardship, the Indian embassies are working day and night," the Prime Minister said.

"Protecting the interests of Indians is of paramount importance for the BJP-NDA government," he added. The Prime Minister also attacked the Congress for trying to politicise the issue. "You must also remember the kind of statements the Congress is making on this sensitive issue -- they are dangerous. Congress wants the lives of nearly one crore Indians living in Gulf countries to be put at risk, so that it can gain political advantage from it," he said. The Congress has repeatedly criticised the government's policy amid the West Asia conflict, with party leader Rahul Gandhi calling out the Centre for not criticising the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

'Keralam caught between two forms of self-serving politics' During his address, PM Modi also said that Keralam has been caught between two forms of self-serving politics: on one side, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), and on the other, the United Democratic Front (UDF). "One is led by the Communists, the other by the Congress party. Both are marred by corruption and communalism, differing only in degree. The policies of both the UDF and LDF are driven solely by vote-bank considerations, with little genuine concern for Keralam’s development," he said. PM Modi promised that a BJP-NDA government in Keralam will do rapid development and promised to make a "Viksit Keralam".