PM Modi to address rally, hold roadshow in Kerala today ahead of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Saturday as part of the NDA's election campaign, BJP sources said.

The PM is scheduled to attend a public meeting in Thiruvalla and take part in a roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram, they added.

Modi will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram airport at around 2.30 pm and will travel by helicopter to Changanassery NSS College ground in Kottayam district, where he is expected to land at 3 pm.

From there, he will travel by road for a public meeting at the Thiruvalla stadium where party leaders and NDA candidates from nearby constituencies are expected to be present, the sources said.