Three poles in poll fray: Kerala boasts literacy, low poverty, but not jobs

The major shift seen in this year’s Assembly elections is the slow erosion of Kerala’s bipolar political order, seen since the state was formed in 1956.

“At best they can break their duck,” Congress leader Shashi Tharoor told the Press Trust of India on Thursday, dismissing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a marginal player with little chance of influencing the outcome of the elections.

Launching the campaign of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at a convention in Kochi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told voters: “Give us five years to transform Kerala into a developed state. If the NDA comes to power, people will get a glimpse of a developed Keralam. The progress has Modi’s guarantee.”

The state’s own tax revenue-to-GSDP ratio has remained stable at around 6 per cent, broadly in line with its southern industrial counterpart Tamil Nadu.

The state, which goes to the polls on April 9, presents a paradoxical picture: While it is the first state to have eradicated extreme poverty, its debt-to-gross state domestic product (GSDP) ratio remains well above 30 per cent.

Speaking at a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram this month, Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, took a sharp dig at the Left Democratic Front (LDF): “It is a corporate government (LDF government) that is against the farmers and small traders.”

Kerala has not had a revenue surplus in the past 15 years, and its fiscal deficit remains high — widening to 3.86 per cent of GSDP in 2024-25, marginally above the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management limit of 3.5 per cent.

The series of disasters — the Ockhi cyclone, the floods of 2018 and 2019, the pandemic, the Wayanad landslides of July 2024, and recurring outbreaks of Nipah — took a heavy toll.

Kerala’s GSDP grew 6.19 per cent in real terms in 2024-25, which is below the all-India growth rate. This has been the trend since 2013-14, with two exceptions: 2018-19 and 2021-22.

The 2026-27 Kerala Budget arrived in the shadow of the LDF’s losses in elections to local bodies. The government pressed ahead on welfare — free undergraduate education and India’s first dedicated elderly Budget.

Remittances, as development economist K P Kannan has noted, are a key factor in all this. Migrants who left for the Gulf and sent money back home quietly transformed the Kerala economy.

Now, the state is turning its focus to the sea — Vizhinjam International Seaport has emerged as the flagship of its Blue Economy ambitions.

In the latest Budget, revenue receipts were estimated at nearly ₹1.83 trillion against revenue expenditure of almost ₹2.18 trillion. The fiscal deficit is pegged at 3.40 per cent of GSDP for the year. The capital outlay has stayed low, ranging between 0.9 and 1.6 per cent of GSDP from 2011-12 to 2024-25.

The state’s share in central taxes has been declining — from 3.875 per cent under the 10th Finance Commission to 2.5 per cent under the 14th, and further down to 1.925 per cent under the 15th Finance Commission.

Yet, Kerala was ranked number one in GST administration by the GST Council Secretariat in 2024-25, on the back of institutional reforms and the use of technology to improve tax compliance.

The cessation of GST compensation, reduction in central tax devolution, cuts in revenue-deficit grants, and shrinking assistance from centrally sponsored schemes have all taken their toll.

According to the Kerala Finance Department, central transfers as a percentage of revenue receipts fell sharply — from 44 per cent in 2020-21 to 25 per cent in 2024-25.

Literate, yet jobless

Kerala became India’s first fully digitally literate state in August last year.

The roots of this achievement lie in its long literacy journey. The census data shows that in 1961 fewer than one in four Dalits in the state could read or write, and the figure for Dalit women was even lower. As economist V K Ramachandran has noted, mass literacy took off after 1957, driven by land reforms and a sharp rise in public investment in schools.