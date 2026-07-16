ECI ready for One Nation One Election with 6 months' notice: JPC chief

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is ready to conduct simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections if given six months’ notice, the poll body said in its preliminary submission to the Joint Committee of Parliament examining the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’, according to panel chairman P P Chaudhary.

Speaking to the media after the committee concluded its three-day consultations with academics in Lucknow, Chaudhary said the panel would also hear the ECI before finalising its recommendations on the proposed constitutional amendments.

“We will hear from the Election Commission on how it plans to conduct ‘ One Nation, One Election ’. We will put our questions to it, and only after hearing its views will the committee recommend whether the proposal is feasible,” he said.

Referring to the ECI’s submission, Chaudhary said: “The poll body has indicated that simultaneous elections across the country would be feasible if it is given six months’ advance notice.” “The Election Commission believes that if Parliament passes the law in 2028, it can conduct ‘One Nation, One Election’ from 2029,” he added. Describing the proposal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s vision, Chaudhary said simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections had been conducted in the country between 1954 and 1960 using ballot papers. “It is only a timetable for holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together. It does not curtail the powers or rights of the states,” he said, citing experts.

Claiming broad public support for the proposal, Chaudhary said: “Almost 99 per cent of civil society members and ordinary people are in favour of ‘One Nation, One Election’. This is the will of the people.” What is One Nation, One Election? One Nation, One Election, or ONOE, is a proposal to hold elections to the Lok Sabha and all state legislative assemblies simultaneously once every five years. The idea is to synchronise India’s electoral cycles, allowing citizens to vote for their national and state representatives at the same time. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, which seeks to enable ONOE, will require a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament and ratification by at least half of the states.

The proposal does not include elections to panchayats and municipalities or by-elections. A high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind was constituted in September 2023 to examine the feasibility of simultaneous elections. In its report submitted in 2024, the panel recommended synchronising Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the first phase, followed by local body elections within 100 days. It also proposed a single electoral roll and Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) for all three tiers of government. Based on the committee’s recommendations, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal in September 2024, envisaging its implementation in two phases. The first phase involves synchronising elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, while the second proposes holding elections to municipalities and panchayats within 100 days of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.