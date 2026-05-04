Counting of votes underway for Baramati, Rahuri bypolls in Maharashtra

Counting of votes for bypolls to the Baramati and Rahuri assembly seats in Maharashtra got underway on Monday morning.

A voter turnout of 58.27 per cent was recorded in the Baramati assembly constituency, where Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is contesting, while Rahuri registered a 56.20 per cent turnout, as per election officials.

The counting of votes began at 8 am in both the assembly segments.

The Baramati seat in Pune district fell vacant following the death of then Deputy CM and Nationalist Congress Party president Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28, necessitating the bypoll. Assembly Election 2026 Live Updates