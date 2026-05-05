Datanomics: 32 times rise in No. of MLAs with over ₹25 crore assets

Of the 30,341 candidates who contested Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry between 2006 and 2026, 21 per cent were crorepatis — and 6.3 per cent of them won. After adjusting for inflation, ₹1 crore today would be equivalent to ₹41 lakh in 2006. In 2026, the number of winners with over ₹25 crore assets grew 32 times over just a couple in 2006.