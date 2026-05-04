Puducherry Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners

Counting of votes for the 30-member Puducherry Assembly began at 8 am on Monday, with early trends indicating a close contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led alliance. The counting started with postal ballots, followed by electronic voting machine (EVM) votes from 8.30 am across multiple counting centres in the Union Territory. Final results are expected later in the day as round-wise counting progresses.

Polling for all 30 constituencies was held in a single phase on April 9 across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The Union Territory saw strong voter participation, with turnout close to 90 per cent, reflecting high political engagement. Puducherry has a relatively small Assembly, but the presence of three nominated members means an alliance effectively needs 17 seats to secure a majority in the House.