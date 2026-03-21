AIADMK to retain lion share of seats, BJP to get many to contest TN poll

With nine days left for the filing of nominations for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election to commence, the seat-sharing parleys in the AIADMK-led NDA has entered a crucial phase and the lead party of the bloc is likely to retain about 170 seats, party sources said on Saturday.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's New Delhi visit on March 19 has finalised the numbers and the party is likely to retain about 160 to 170 seats out of the 234 Assembly constituencies in the state.

"This is to ensure that the AIADMK obtained a majority on its own to form the government," a senior party leader said.

The party requires a simple majority of 118 MLAs to form the government on its own. Palaniswami, who heads the NDA in the state, has already set a target to win 210 seats and is being projected as the chief ministerial face of the bloc. The BJP is likely to be allocated 30 seats, up by 10 than the number it contested in the 2021 Assembly election, while the PMK (Anbumani) is likely to be given about 17 seats. TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK, the latest entrant to the NDA fold, might get nine, while former union minister G K Vasan-led TMC will get three seats, an AIADMK source said. The smaller parties in the alliance will contest either on AIADMK's two leaves symbol or BJP's lotus symbol, the source added.

"Our party senior and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is directly involved in the seat-sharing talks and already the initial round with Palaniswami has been completed," a senior BJP leader said. After Shah's talks with PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary Dhinakaran in the national capital today, BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal will arrive in Chennai to finalise the pact, he added. During the 2021 Assembly election, the AIADMK, part of the BJP-led NDA then, contested 179 seats and secured 66 while the BJP contested 20 and won 4 assembly seats and entered the Assembly after a gap of two decades.