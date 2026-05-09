AMMK chief files complaint against Vijay's TVK over 'forged' support letter

The AMMK has lodged a complaint with the Guindy police against the TVK, alleging the use of a "forged" support letter to stake claim for government formation, police said on Saturday. According to Guindy police, a petition has been received from AMMK General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran.

However, officials confirmed that no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in the matter as of Saturday morning.

The development followed a high-drama midnight visit by Dhinakaran to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Guindy Range.

Speaking to reporters, the AMMK chief accused the Vijay-led TVK of submitting a forged photocopy of a letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, falsely claiming the support of AMMK's lone MLA-elect from Mannargudi, S Kamaraj.