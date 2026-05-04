Tamil Nadu poll results: Stalin eyes return as Vijay tests debut strength

Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday. The closely watched three-cornered contest that could reshape the state’s political landscape.

The battle is between the ruling MK Stalin -led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance, the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) combine backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) , and actor Vijay’s debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Tamil Nadu Assembly election: Key alliances

Tamil Nadu has traditionally seen bipolar contests between the DMK and AIADMK. This election is different.

DMK alliance: DMK, Congress, DMDK

DMK, Congress, DMDK AIADMK alliance: AIADMK, BJP, PMK

AIADMK, BJP, PMK New entrant: Vijay’s TVK

The Vijay factor: Disruptor or spoiler?

Actor-politician Vijay has positioned himself as both anti-DMK and anti-BJP, calling one his political rival and the other his ideological opponent.

READ: Tamil Nadu polls: A contest shaped by welfare politics, shifting alliances His campaign has leaned heavily on Tamil identity and governance issues. He has accused the BJP of undermining state rights and Tamil pride. At the same time, he has avoided direct confrontation with the AIADMK, a strategic choice to avoid alienating traditional Dravidian voters. TVK’s campaign has been high on drama, including controversies surrounding campaign events and the stalled release of his reported final film Jana Nayagan. The key question is whether Vijay converts star power into votes or splits the opposition enough to benefit the DMK. Key seats to watch Kolathur: CM Stalin seeks to retain his stronghold

CM Stalin seeks to retain his stronghold Tiruchi East: Vijay’s electoral debut in a three-way fight

Vijay’s electoral debut in a three-way fight Perambur: Another seat where Vijay is contesting

Another seat where Vijay is contesting Edappadi: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s bastion

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s bastion Coimbatore South: BJP versus DMK alliance in a key urban contest Udhayanidhi Stalin: The next in line? Udhayanidhi has mirrored his father’s political journey, though with the added advantage of a film career and youth appeal.

READ: How delimitation debate puts federalism at centre of Tamil Nadu polls From leading the DMK youth wing to becoming the deputy CM, he represents the next generation of leadership in a party where legacy and structure often intersect. What exit polls say Most exit polls predict a DMK victory, with estimates ranging between 122 and 145 seats in the 234-member Assembly. However, Axis My India predicted 98-120 seats for TVK. If that projection holds even partially, Vijay could emerge as a kingmaker. What is at stake According to Chennai-based political commentator Prof K John Sundar, this election is about more than just a change of government as it tests whether the Dravidian model still dominates Tamil politics, measures the limits of national parties like the BJP in the state, and examines whether cinema-driven charisma can translate into governance power again, as seen with M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.