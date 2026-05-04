Tamil Nadu poll results: Stalin eyes return as Vijay tests debut strength

Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday. The closely watched three-cornered contest that could reshape the state’s political landscape.
The battle is between the ruling MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance, the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) combine backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and actor Vijay’s debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Tamil Nadu Assembly election: Key alliances
Tamil Nadu has traditionally seen bipolar contests between the DMK and AIADMK. This election is different.
DMK alliance: DMK, Congress, DMDK
AIADMK alliance: AIADMK, BJP, PMK
New entrant: Vijay’s TVK
The Vijay factor: Disruptor or spoiler?
Actor-politician Vijay has positioned himself as both anti-DMK and anti-BJP, calling one his political rival and the other his ideological opponent.
Most exit polls predict a DMK victory, with estimates ranging between 122 and 145 seats in the 234-member Assembly.
However, Axis My India predicted 98-120 seats for TVK. If that projection holds even partially, Vijay could emerge as a kingmaker.
What is at stake
According to Chennai-based political commentator Prof K John Sundar, this election is about more than just a change of government as it tests whether the Dravidian model still dominates Tamil politics, measures the limits of national parties like the BJP in the state, and examines whether cinema-driven charisma can translate into governance power again, as seen with M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.
This is a developing story. Trends will firm up by late morning, with clearer leads expected by noon and results likely by evening.