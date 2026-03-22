BJP's rise faces Tamil Nadu wall despite gains across poll-bound states

Suvendu Adhikari, a close aide of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, had joined the BJP in December 2020. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the principal opposition party, and the Left Front, which had ruled Bengal for 34 years, failed to win a single seat. While Banerjee led the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to a comfortable win, she lost to Adhikari from the Nandigram seat and had to enter the Assembly by winning a bypoll from Kolkata’s Bhabanipur. The 2026 polls, set to be held in two phases, will take place in the shadow of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, with Banerjee alleging that the Election Commission has deleted the votes of minorities.