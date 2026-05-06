Congress declares support to TVK, says alliance covers future polls as well

The Congress party, a long-time ally of the DMK, on Wednesday announced support to actor-politician Vijay's TVK to form the government in Tamil Nadu and severed ties with the Dravidian major.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) have decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government, AICC Tamil Nadu incharge Girish Chodankar said in a statement citing TVK chief Vijay's request seeking support.

He said: "Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India.