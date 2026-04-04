Defeat hostile Delhi team, ensure Dravidian 2.0 model regime: Udhayanidhi
We must defeat the Delhi team, the Sanghi group, and prove that they have no space in Tamil Nadu, said Udhayanidhi Stalin
We must defeat the Delhi team, the Sanghi group, and prove that they have no space in Tamil Nadu, said Udhayanidhi Stalin
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday appealed to the people to defeat the Delhi team as it was "hostile" to the needs or development of the state.
Addressing a poll campaign in support of the DMK candidate and state Cooperation Minister K R Periyakaruppan in Singampunari in the district, Udhayanidhi, who is the DMK youth wing secretary, said the April 23 Assembly election is very crucial as it is a contest to extend the development and good work done by the DMK and the Delhi team which is "hostile" to the needs or development of Tamil Nadu.
"So, we must defeat the Delhi team, the Sanghi group, and prove that they have no space in Tamil Nadu. Ensure Dravidian model 2.0 regime for more development and welfare initiatives," Udhayanidhi said, highlighting the numerous schemes, including free bus travel for women, the monthly grant for women heads of families, and free laptops to college students.
"Just as you made Periyakaruppan win for four consecutive terms, ensure a resounding win to him this time also," he urged.
Periyakaruppan, who is the DMK Sivaganga district secretary, is contesting from the Tirupattur Assembly constituency for a record fifth time.
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First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 1:15 PM IST