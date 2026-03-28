Home / Elections / Tamil Nadu Elections / News / DMK finalises seat-sharing pact with allies ahead of Assembly polls

DMK finalises seat-sharing pact with allies ahead of Assembly polls

DMK leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the state

M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM, DMK President
According to the understanding reached, DMK's principal ally Congress' 28 seats include Ponneri, Erode East, Vilavankode, Sivakasi and Karaikudi. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 4:48 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday completed the seat-sharing process with its allies for the April 23 Assembly polls, identifying the constituencies to be contested by the Congress, Left parties, VCK and DMDK, among others.

DMK leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the state.

According to the understanding reached, DMK's principal ally Congress' 28 seats include Ponneri, Erode East, Vilavankode, Sivakasi and Karaikudi.

DMDK, led by Premalatha Vijayakanth has already been allotted 10 seats, and they include Vriddhachalam and Pallavaram.

Thol Thirumavalvan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will contest from, among the allotted eight seats, Kattumannarkoil, Panrutti and Tindivanam.

The allocations to CPI (M) include Padmanabhapuram and Palani, while CPI will face the polls from Thalli and Bhavanisagar (SC), among others. Both Left parties have been given five seats each.

The DMK also identified seats for other allies, including the Vaiko-led MDMK, which will contest in four seats, including three on DMK's Rising Sun symbol. Its allocations include Madurai South.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TN Assembly polls: Battle lines drawn, AIADMK switches to campaign mode

AIADMK releases first list of 23 candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Premium

BJP's rise faces Tamil Nadu wall despite gains across poll-bound states

AIADMK to retain lion share of seats, BJP to get many to contest TN poll

Topics :DMKTamil NaduElection newsCongress

First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story