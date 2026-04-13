How delimitation debate puts federalism at centre of Tamil Nadu polls

Delimitation, which is the redrawing of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency boundaries based on population shifts, has become one of the biggest political flashpoints in Tamil Nadu and across South India.

People are asking whether the process will be fair, whether their voices will truly be represented, and whether southern states, which have implemented population controls over the years, stand to lose their political clout.

The idea of delimitation is to ensure that each constituency has roughly the same number of people living in it. So, delimitation is directly linked to population size, and thus, the states with larger populations get more representatives in parliament than states with smaller populations.

Until 1976, seats in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and State Assemblies were redistributed across the country after every Census. But during the Emergency in 1976, Indira Gandhi's government decided to freeze seat allocation to ensure that states with successful family planning policies did not lose representation because of slower population growth. This decision was later formalised through the 42nd Amendment to the Constitution, which put a stop to any changes in the number of Parliamentary and Assembly seats until after the 2001 Census. Following the 84th amendment to the Constitution, in 2002, delimitation is to be done after 2026, based on the first census conducted after 2026.

The debate over delimitation has moved from policy circles into campaign rhetoric, with the Chief Minister M K Stalin -led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) framing it as a question of federal justice, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought to reassure states that no decision has yet been finalised and that the Opposition is. However, the concern is not limited to Tamil Nadu, and leaders in Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have also raised similar issues. What’s the latest The DMK government has repeatedly flagged concerns that southern states could lose relative representation in the Lok Sabha if seats are reallocated purely on the basis of population.

In March 2024, Stalin wrote to several chief ministers calling for a joint front against any delimitation exercise that penalises states which successfully implemented population control. DMK leaders have argued that delimitation would disproportionately benefit northern states with higher population growth. Earlier this year, Home minister Amit Shah addressed concerns over delimitation in southern states, stating that no state would see a reduction in its parliamentary seats. "I want to reassure the people of South India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept your interest in mind and will make sure that not even one seat is reduced. And whatever increase is there, southern states will get a fair share, there is no reason to doubt this," he said.

Why does it matter during the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections? At its core, the debate taps into a long-standing anxiety in Tamil Nadu that the state could lose influence in national decision-making despite strong economic and social indicators. According to the DMK leaders, - Tamil Nadu’s share in the Lok Sabha could decline relative to more populous northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar - The issue intersects with fiscal federalism, which is how tax revenues are shared between the Centre and states - States that control population growth may be penalised Driving the politics Political positioning around delimitation is becoming sharper:

- DMK: Framing the issue as one of federal rights, state autonomy, and resistance to centralisation - BJP: Emphasising national unity, development, and offering reassurances against regional disadvantage - AIADMK: Attempting a balancing act, calibrating its stance between alliance considerations and regional sentiment The emergence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor Vijay adds another layer, with early signals suggesting a focus on governance and youth mobilisation, though its position on delimitation is still evolving. What it means Electoral implications Economists and policymakers have pointed out the delimitation debate could: - Reinforce a renewed phase of Dravidian identity politics centred on federalism