Reel to real: How Vijay changed Tamil Nadu's political landscape

In November 2025, actor-turned-politician Vijay had said that the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, then nearly six months away, would be a battle between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Responding to him, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief and prominent DMK ally Vaiko said: “Does he know the ABCD of politics?... He is blabbering, he is building castles in the air, it will never become reality.” Vaiko also attacked Vijay over the Karur stampede, which claimed over 40 lives, calling his actions “irresponsible and condemnable”.

In a plot twist straight out of the masala films Vijay is most famous for, as counting of votes began in the state on May 4, one thing was clear: The TVK would most likely emerge as the single-biggest party in the state. As of 3:30 pm, the newbie party has won one seat (Thanjavur) and was leading in 101 seats; in the 234-seat Assembly, a party needs 118 seats to stake a claim to the government. The DMK has won three seats (Gudalur, Coonoor, and Valparai) and its ally Congress in one (Melur).

Meanwhile, incumbent CM M K Stalin was trailing from his Kolathur seat behind TVK’s V S Babu. His son and deputy, Udhayanidhi Stalin, was trailing in his Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in the initial rounds of counting to the TVK candidate Selvam D; however, he was ahead by over 4,000 votes at 3 pm. Another prominent DMK face, sitting IT minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, was trailing behind TVK’s Madhar Badhurudeen in Madurai Central. However, one of the biggest upsets could be the DMK losing its bastion in Chennai — apart from Chepauk, the TVK is likely to defeat the ruling party in all 16 constituencies there.

In the exit poll results announced on April 29, a majority of the surveys had predicted that the TVK would win a significant number of seats, with some even projecting a possible chief ministership for Vijay. Later, even Vaiko, on May 1, said in an interview with news agency ANI: “TVK will be a force to reckon with, and it may produce surprises when the results are declared… There is a swing among students and first-time voters in favour of TVK.” The political veteran’s words reflect the general mood of Tamil Nadu, which recorded a voter turnout of 84.6 per cent on April 23, its highest ever since Independence. The high polling percentage is also a reflection of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which saw 7.4 million names deleted from the state’s electoral rolls.

Even as the Dravidian movement and identity remain central to Tamil Nadu’s political discourse, it can’t be denied that Vijay’s entry has upended the scales. For over five decades, the state has seen a tussle for power between DMK and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), with voters frequently opting for anti-incumbency in every election since 1977. But this time, to an extent, the contest was not so much between these two, but rather between DMK and TVK — an echo of what Vijay had said back in November. As TVK stormed social media, with clips of Vijay’s speeches and stage entries going viral almost every week, observers commented that Stalin and Udhayanidhi were imitating his style of delivering speeches in a bid to appeal to the youth. There were also short-form videos comparing how Stalin was copying Vijay’s signature scarf gesture — most of these were accompanied by a clip of Vijay calling Stalin ‘uncle’ at one of his rallies.

Another example of Vijay using his larger-than-life star persona to increase his potential vote share was seen in his final campaign speech on April 21 in Chennai, when he urged children to get their parents and families to vote for him using tactics like crying and throwing tantrums. There were also videos on social media where children could be seen threatening violence if their parents and families did not vote for the TVK — Vijay explicitly endorsed this while campaigning in Salem and asked his young fans to “continue this”. While the TVK social media ecosystem found this phenomenon “cute”, the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR), on April 29, asked the Director-General of Police (DGP) to take legal action against Vijay following concerns raised by the Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch over the “emotional exploitation of children for electoral influence” in the TVK’s campaign.