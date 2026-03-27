Sterlite row sparks livelihood concerns in TN's Thoothukudi ahead of polls

The debate over industrial development versus livelihood protection and environmental safety has intensified in Tamil Nadu's coastal district of Thoothukudi ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with the lingering Sterlite Copper Plant controversy continuing to cast a long shadow.

Home to the V.O. Chidambaranar Port, the district has seen steady industrial and trade growth over the years, driven largely by port-led infrastructure and logistics activities.

However, fishing communities, which form a significant part of the local population, have expressed serious apprehensions that unchecked expansion is threatening their traditional livelihoods and the marine ecosystem.

"Development linked to the port should not come at the cost of destroying traditional fishing. Industrial growth must happen while protecting fishermen's livelihoods," R. Russell, Secretary of the Water Transport Workers' Federation of India, told PTI Videos.

According to local estimates, over 200,000 fishing families in and around Thoothukudi depend on fishing and allied activities. Fishermen allege that dredging operations, coastal construction and industrial discharge have adversely affected marine ecosystems, leading to a marked decline in fish catch. They have also pointed to visible environmental changes near Hare Island. "Because of port expansion, the island is slowly disappearing, and marine habitats are being destroyed," Kebistian, a youth leader of fishermen, told PTI Videos. The estuarine region at the confluence of the Tamirabarani River and the sea, once rich in mangroves and biodiversity, is also reported to be under severe ecological stress.

Concerns over pollution from thermal power plants and other coastal industries remain high. "The waste coming from industries is poisoning the sea. Fish get contaminated and people consuming them are facing serious health issues," Thandavan, a fishermen leader, told PTI Videos. The closure of the Sterlite Copper Plant in 2018 remains one of the most emotive and politically charged issues in the district. The plant, run by Vedanta Ltd, was shut down following massive protests against alleged environmental violations and pollution. The protests turned violent on May 22-23, 2018, when police firing resulted in the death of 13 people and left over 100 injured. The Tamil Nadu government ordered the permanent closure of the plant days after the incident. The Supreme Court has since upheld the closure, emphasising the need to protect the health and welfare of local residents.

Calling the episode a "lesson for the region", Russell said, "Sterlite showed what happens when environmental concerns are ignored. It also proved that claims about large-scale local employment were exaggerated." Even years later, the issue continues to polarise opinions. While many in the fishing and local communities view the closure as a hard-won victory for environmental justice, some trade unions and industry groups have been campaigning for its reopening, citing loss of livelihoods and economic opportunities. Fishermen groups have drawn parallels with pollution concerns from other industries as well. "Twenty years ago, fish were abundant here. Now, due to pollution and waste dumping, fish availability has drastically reduced," Freddy, a local fisherman, told PTI Videos.