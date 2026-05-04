Tamil Nadu election results 2026: How top candidates are performing

Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am on Monday, with the spotlight on high-profile candidates whose performance could define the state’s political direction. The election has seen a triangular contest involving the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
As of 1:30 pm, TVK is leading in 111 seats, emerging as a key player in a contest that could reshape the state’s political landscape.
Here are the top candidates and how they are performing so far:
Vijay (TVK)
Vijay is contesting his debut election from two seats: Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East).
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, he is leading with over 16,000 votes against DMK's R D Shekhar in Perambur, with counting still underway. He is also leading in Tiruchirappalli (East) DMK's S Inigo Irudayaraj with over 9,600 votes.
M K Stalin (DMK)
Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin is contesting from his stronghold, Kolathur. He is up against TVK’s V S Babu. As of 1.30 pm, Stalin was trailing by 8,019 votes.