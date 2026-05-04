Tamil Nadu election results 2026: How top candidates are performing

Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am on Monday, with the spotlight on high-profile candidates whose performance could define the state’s political direction. The election has seen a triangular contest involving the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

As of 1:30 pm, TVK is leading in 111 seats, emerging as a key player in a contest that could reshape the state’s political landscape.

Here are the top candidates and how they are performing so far: