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Tamil Nadu election results 2026: How top candidates are performing

Tamil Nadu election results 2026: As counting progresses across 234 seats, all eyes are on MK Stalin, Vijay, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami (AIADMK), Vijay (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), M K Stalin (DMK), Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK)
Edappadi K Palaniswami (AIADMK), Vijay (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), M K Stalin (DMK), Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am on Monday, with the spotlight on high-profile candidates whose performance could define the state’s political direction. The election has seen a triangular contest involving the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. 
 
As of 1:30 pm, TVK is leading in 111 seats, emerging as a key player in a contest that could reshape the state’s political landscape.
 
Here are the top candidates and how they are performing so far:
 
 
Vijay (TVK)
 
Vijay is contesting his debut election from two seats: Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East).
 
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, he is leading with over 16,000 votes against DMK's R D Shekhar in Perambur, with counting still underway. He is also leading in Tiruchirappalli (East) DMK's S Inigo Irudayaraj with over 9,600 votes.
 
M K Stalin (DMK)
 
Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin is contesting from his stronghold, Kolathur. He is up against TVK’s V S Babu.   As of 1.30 pm, Stalin was trailing by 8,019 votes.  
 
Udhayanidhi Stalin (DMK)
 
Udhayanidhi Stalin, the DMK’s next gen face, is contesting from the party bastion Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. 
As of 1.30 pm, he was leading with 1,048 votes against TVK's Selvam D.
 
Edappadi K Palaniswami (AIADMK)
 
Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from his home turf, Edappadi, in Salem district.
 
As of 1.30 pm, he was leading with 46,079 votes against Independent candidate Premkumar K.
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Topics :AIADMKM K StalinBS Web ReportsTamil Nadu electionsAssembly electionsDMKUdhayanidhi StalinEdappadi K Palaniswami

First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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