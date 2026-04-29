Exit polls for the 2026 Assembly elections on Wednesday evening indicated an advantage for the DMK-led alliance (DMK+) in Tamil Nadu, with most pollsters projecting it ahead of the AIADMK-led front. In Puducherry, pollsters predicted the BJP -led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading in a fragmented contest.

Tamil Nadu exit polls show DMK+ ahead, AIADMK+ trails

According to Axis My India, the DMK+ is projected to win 92–110 seats, short of the majority mark of 118, while the AIADMK+ is seen at 22–32 seats. Others, which includes actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), were projected to secure 98–120 seats.

People’s Pulse and P-MARQ gave an edge to the DMK+, projecting 125–145 seats, comfortably above the majority mark. The AIADMK+ was estimated at 65–80 seats by People’s Pulse and 65–85 by P-MARQ, while others were seen in the range of 16–26 seats.

Matrize projections indicated a closer contest but still placed the DMK+ ahead at 122–132 seats, with the AIADMK+ at 87–100 and others at 10–15. The projections pointed to a continuation of the DMK-led government in a state where Dravidian politics remains central. The contest largely remained between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led front, with welfare schemes, governance record, and alliance strength shaping voter sentiment. Tamil Nadu poll of polls (Majority mark: 118): Alliance/Party Seats (Avg) DMK+ 125 AIADMK+ 67 Others 41 Exit polls are early estimates drawn from limited voter responses and can be off the mark, so their projections should be viewed with caution.

Welfare continued to play a key role in the campaign, with parties focusing on targeted schemes for women, youth, and lower-income groups. At the same time, local factors, caste equations, and alliance arithmetic remained important across constituencies. Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23, with results due on May 4. Puducherry: NDA seen ahead in fragmented contest Exit polls for the 30-member Puducherry Assembly suggested an edge for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), though projections varied across agencies. Axis My India projected the NDA at 14–20 seats, above the majority mark of 16, while the DMK+-Congress alliance was seen at 6–8 seats and others at 3–7. People’s Pulse, however, indicated a tighter race, giving the NDA 5–6 seats, the DMK+ 6–8, and others 7–12.

The contest in Puducherry remained more fragmented compared to Tamil Nadu, with multiple alliances and smaller parties in the fray. The ruling NDA, led by the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC) and the BJP, faced a challenge from the Congress-DMK alliance, while newer entrants also added uncertainty. Puducherry poll of polls (Majority mark: 16): Alliance/Party Seats (Avg) NDA 14 DMK+ 7 Others 6 Unlike larger states, Puducherry has a history of coalition governments and shifting alliances, often leading to close contests and unstable mandates. The 2026 election followed a similar pattern, with alliance dynamics, local leadership, and issues such as development and statehood demands shaped the campaign.