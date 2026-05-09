Tamil Nadu govt formation suspense deepens as VCK delays support call

The uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu may clear by Saturday evening when VCK, a long time ally of the Left parties, is expected to spell out its stand on the crucial question of extending support to TVK to form government.

The Vijay-led party faced serious allegations when NDA constituent AMMK accused it of alleged bid aimed at horse-trading. MLAs belonging to Congress, which has extended support to the TVK, have shifted to Hyderabad.

After the Left parties declared unconditional support to TVK to form the government asserting it was to prevent BJP's backdoor entry through Governor and to respect the people's mandate, VCK founder chief Thol Thirumavalavan immediately went into a huddle with his party office-bearers through video-conferencing on Friday.

While it was expected that the VCK would announce its stand on Saturday morning, the party has said the decision shall be made known by Thirumavalavan at 4 PM, setting the political circles abuzz over. In a return of "resort politics" --last seen in Tamil Nadu after the demise of AIADMK matriarch and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016, the five Congress MLAs were now in Hyderabad and TVK legsislators were in a resort/hotel in Mamallapuram near here. While the AIADMK MLAs have returned to Chennai from Puducherry, its chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has greeted the "party that is set to form the government." At a time when claims were doing the rounds that VCK is eyeing plum posts, including Deputy CM in the Cabinet to be helmed by Vijay, party leader SS Balaji said the VCK has the liberty to take a decision at its will and convenience.

"Why is so much fuss made and pressure exerted on us," he asked and underlined that Thirumavalavan had clearly stated that the decision would be announced on May 9after a high level party committee's meeting on Friday evening. VCK leader Vanniarasu, a close aid of the party founder, had already given a clear indication that Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi was keen on getting a share in power, which the TVK is prepared to offer. Meanwhile, the AMMK has lodged a complaint with the Guindy police here against the TVK, alleging the use of a "forged" support letter to stake claim for government formation. According to Guindy police, a petition has been received from AMMK General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran.

Speaking to reporters, the AMMK chief accused the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam of submitting a photocopy of a forged letter to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, falsely claiming the support of AMMK's lone MLA-elect from Mannargudi, S Kamaraj. "The TVK, which claims to be a pure force, has indulged in forgery and horse-trading," Dhinakaran lashed out at a press conference. He also questioned why the original letter, allegedly providing support from AMMK to TVK, was not submitted to the governor by Vijay's party and warned of legal action in the issue. He alleged that the party attempted to bypass the anti-defection law by fabricating support. He also revealed that Kamaraj was "shocked" to see the forged document used in his name. On Friday, Dhinakaran had formally extended AMMK's support to AIADMK General Secretary Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, the TVK has dismissed the allegations as "false news," releasing a counter-video purportedly showing MLA Kamaraj signing the "support letter" voluntarily. The Guindy police are expected to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the petition before deciding on the registration of an FIR. TVK president Vijay, who visited senior leaders of the left parties here on Friday, is expected to call on VCK chief Thirumalavan in connection with government formation. Tight security arrangements have been made at the office of the VCK in Ashok Nagar here ahead of the expected meeting. Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, with 108 seats, but 10 short of a majority initially, had earlier reached out to the Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and the VCK-- all DMK allies, seeking their support to form the government after winning its maiden Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, which was held on April 23.