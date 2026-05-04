How Vijay managed to pull off in Tamil Nadu what Kamal, Rajini couldn't

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has done what many before him could not. In its first electoral outing, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is emerging as the single largest party, winning on 14 seats, and leading in 94 seats as of 5:30 pm while vote counting continues for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

At the same time, the MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was leading on about 53 seats, winning on 7 seats while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was ahead on 43 seats and won 2 seats.

While the trends are still getting updated and the final results are yet to be declared, political analysts say the "Vijay wave" is here - rooted in a combination of timing, organisation, and strategic positioning.

Many before Vijay tried to pivot from films to politics in Tamil Nadu, attempting to emulate MGR's success. However, none succeeded. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026: Check full list of winners So why has Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, which translates to 'Young Commander', managed to pull off what stars like Sivaji Ganesan and Kamal Haasan, could not? A 'third alternative' According to Sundararajan Murari, a Chennai-based former journalist and political analyst, Vijay entered politics with a clear pitch. He positioned himself as a "third alternative" to both the DMK and AIADMK and tapped into the visible anti-incumbent sentiment against the ruling party.

Rajinikanth never fully committed to a defined political path. After briefly taking on the powerful J Jayalalithaa and announcing plans to launch a party, he stepped back in 2020, wary of the volatility of politics. Kamal Haasan, meanwhile, struggled to translate his ideological positioning into a mass political identity for his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). Organisation, not just popularity Unlike others, Vijay did not rely solely on star power. His two-decade-old fan network evolved into a structured grassroots organisation, capable of booth-level mobilisation. “Posters don’t vote. Networks do,” says Murari. Youth mobilisation and social media Vijay tapped into Tamil Nadu’s young electorate with a campaign that leaned heavily on digital outreach, contemporary messaging, and emotional connect.

Murari points out a crucial distinction: “Rajini commanded devotion. Kamal commanded admiration. Vijay commands mobilisation.” That mobilisation has translated into votes. Consistency Vijay has maintained a steady political line, invoking the legacy of Periyar and Annadurai while avoiding erratic shifts. Despite criticism of his intent and seriousness, Vijay did not retreat or dilute his messaging. Murari says Rajinikanth's indecision weakened his political momentum, while Kamal Haasan’s intellectual style struggled to gain mass acceptance. Vijay, instead, has focused on endurance. Absorb attacks, stay silent when needed, and keep moving. What next: Power, or pressure? Going by the latest trend, Tamil Nadu stares at a fractured mandate as Vijay's party is still short of the magic figure of 118. Murari says that with the DMK and AIADMK together holding around 130 seats, the space for Vijay to manoeuvre is limited.

He explains that for the second time since the first election in 1952, the state may see a hung Assembly. Last time it happened was in 1996 when DMK patriarch M Katunanidhi failed to get a majority with a tally of 98. "Even though he refused to share power with the ally Congress, he successfully ran a minority government like the way veteran Congress leader Narasimha Rao did at the Centre in the 1990s," says Murari. He notes that while Vijay has emerged as the single largest player, “being a greenhorn, he cannot be expected to run a minority government skilfully”.