TN CM Stalin says Centre asked to drop paddy bonus; Sitharaman hits back

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that the Centre had asked the state to review its existing bonus policy and consider discontinuing it on paddy and asked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman whether she was willing to place the letter in this regard in public domain.

Sitharaman, however, said the chief minister's allegation that the union government directed Tamil Nadu not to provide incentives for paddy cultivation "is factually baseless, politically motivated, and a deliberate distortion designed to mislead the farmers of Tamil Nadu." What was communicated to all state Chief Secretaries - not just Tamil Nadu - was a suggestion to align state bonus policies with national priorities, she said in a post on 'X' citing the letter dated January 9, 2026, asking the states to align their bonus policy to promote pulses, oilseeds and millets, in line with the national priorities for nutritional security, Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) and sustainable agriculture.