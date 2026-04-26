TN poll promises of free appliances raise fiscal sustainability concerns

This raises a more immediate question: Whether India’s manufacturing capacity can support production on that scale within a year. Data accessed by Business Standard shows that total refrigerator production in India in 2024-25 stood at only about 14.75 million units, casting doubt on the feasibility of supplying 22.2 million refrigerators within one or two years. If the state were to procure refrigerators costing at least₹8,000 each, the scheme could place a burden of roughly ₹17,600 crore on the exchequer.