After elections, new Cabinets confront mounting debt and fiscal pressures

In Kerala, the uncertainty over the flow of remittances from Gulf countries will confront Congress. According to the recent Kerala Migration Survey (KMS), conducted by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT), along with technical support from the International Institute of Migration and Development (IIMAD), Kerala received ₹2.16 trillion worth of remittances in 2023, up from ₹85,092 crore in 2018. The Congress’ five guarantees, set to burden its revenue receipts, for Kerala include free bus travel for all women in state-run road transport buses, ₹1,000 monthly financial assistance for college-going girl students, increase in welfare pension to ₹3,000 per month, and interest-free loans up to ₹5,00,000 for youths to start their own businesses.