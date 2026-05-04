Vijay's TVK disrupts Tamil Nadu politics, leads in over 100 seats

Putting an end to five decades of bipolar Dravidian politics in Tamil Nadu, actor-politician ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), making its Assembly debut, is on track to become the single-largest party with over 100 seats.

The state also witnessed major upsets, with Chief Minister (CM) M K Stalin himself losing the Kolathur Assembly constituency to TVK’s V S Babu, once a close lieutenant of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president.

By around 7 pm on Monday, the party had won about 51 seats and was leading in 57. In the 234-member Assembly, 118 seats are required for a majority. The incumbent DMK won 24 seats and was leading in 35, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 20 and was leading in 26.

While the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) had either won or was leading in 74 seats, the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed 54 seats by 7 pm. Stalin is the fourth sitting CM in Tamil Nadu to lose an Assembly election, the last being late AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa from the Bargur constituency in 1996. TVK secured about 34.91 per cent of the votes counted until 7 pm, while the DMK got 24 per cent and the AIADMK around 21 per cent. Though Stalin lost, his son and outgoing Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin retained the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, defeating TVK’s D Selvam. Vijay himself was leading from the Perambur constituency by a margin of over 49,765 votes, and by 24,056 votes in Tiruchirappalli (East).

One of the standout stories of the TVK victory was that of 30-year-old R Sabarinathan, the son of Vijay’s driver from Virugambakkam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated TVK on its victory. “I bow my head and accept the verdict of the people of Tamil Nadu. Congratulations to the new government,” Udhayanidhi said on Monday. In a major blow to the DMK, TVK swept 14 of the 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai, a stronghold of the Dravidian party. Another upset was the defeat of Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, who lost to Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam candidate Kamaraj S in the Mannargudi constituency by a margin of 1,566 votes. Former finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan also lost to TVK’s Madhar Badhurudeen S, who secured a vote share of 43 per cent.