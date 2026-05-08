Vijay set to become Tamil Nadu CM as TVK claims support of 120 MLAs

After four days of political drama, actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar (Vijay) is set to create history by becoming the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and is expected to take oath early next week.

The 51-year-old actor's newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), now claims to have the support of a total of 120 members of the legislative assembly. This includes 107 from TVK, five from the Congress, and two each from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Communist Party of India, taking it past the majority mark of 118 seats. Sources also claimed that it has the support of the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) with one seat, and one member from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Though VCK has not extended a formal letter so far, reports indicate that final negotiations are going on. While both the Left parties have extended unconditional outside support to TVK, VCK's list of demands includes a possible ministerial post for its leader Thol Thirumavalavan, currently a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha representing Chidambaram. There were also reports that the list of demands includes fielding Thirumavalavan from Tiruchirappalli (East), the second constituency from which Vijay won. Late in the evening, the actor met Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar, seeking an invitation to form the government for the third time in the last four days.

This comes after a deadlock over the formation of the next government, with Arlekar dismissing Vijay's claim to form the government, arguing that the TVK leader does not have the required support in the House. Vijay had met Arlekar earlier on Wednesday and Thursday. Amid concerns that Vijay has the support of only 117 members, Left parties said that VCK may also come out with a formal announcement soon. "VCK has also said that they will take the same decision as CPI and CPI(M). VCK is also giving their support to TVK. Soon, the VCK leader will come and tell this to you all," said CPI(M) state secretary TT Shanmugam. The decision by the Left parties to extend support was welcomed by TVK workers, who burst crackers and distributed sweets outside the party headquarters in Chennai.

Vijay, popularly known as "Thalapathy" (General), is one of the highest-paid actors in India and has appeared in 69 films so far. His party won the elections with a vote share of 34.92 per cent, becoming the first non-Dravidian party to come to power in six decades. On the other hand, the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) got only 31.39 per cent of the votes, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 27.22 per cent. There were reports that the two Dravidian parties, the DMK and its arch-rival AIADMK, were in talks to jointly form a government. The DMK, with 59 seats, and the AIADMK, with 47 seats, are the second- and third-largest parties in the Tamil Nadu Assembly poll. This offer was later declined by the DMK, which said that it was respecting the people's verdict.

Kanimozhi has written to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, requesting that the seating arrangement of the party's members be changed from their current positions next to their former ally. The DMK, with 22 MPs, is the fourth-largest constituent of the Opposition INDIA alliance, which has been under strain for some time now and appears to have reached a breaking point, with the Congress — which fought the Tamil Nadu elections as part of a coalition led by the DMK — supporting Vijay's TVK to form a government. On Friday, putting these speculations to rest, DMK president and outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urged the governor to immediately take steps in accordance with the Constitution of India for the formation of a new government.