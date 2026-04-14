Can Thalapathy Vijay turn celebrity appeal into votes in Tamil Nadu polls?

For long, Tamil Nadu politics has been a two-horse race. But with the entry of actor Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, the state's traditionally bipolar contest between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is showing signs of disruption ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

So, is Tamil Nadu heading for a multi-cornered election, reopening space for personality-driven politics alongside entrenched Dravidian party structures?

Vijay’s entry into Tamil Nadu politics

Vijay formally announced the launch of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in February 2024, stating his intention to contest the 2026 Assembly polls . He has since begun outlining a political message centred on governance, anti-corruption, and people-centric development.

His political outreach so far has included: Mobilisation of as many as 85,000 fan club networks across the state into political units under the umbrella of a welfare association titled Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (Vijay's People Movement)

Public messaging aimed at youth and first-time voters

Positioning himself as an alternative to both Dravidian majors The celebrity factor in Tamil Nadu politics Tamil Nadu has a long history of cinema-politics crossover. From MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, to J Jayalalithaa, film stars have successfully transitioned into mass political leaders, leveraging deep cultural connect and organised fan bases. However, this transition has not always been successful. The state’s past experience shows that huge fan followings do not automatically translate to votes. For instance, Sivaji Ganesan, the legendary Tamil actor, founded his own political party named Thamizhaga Munnetra Munnani (TMM) in 1988, after leaving the Indian National Congress, but failed to win any seats in the 1989 elections. Similarly, T Rajendar, a prominent Tamil actor-director with a massive following, had little impact.

Superstar Rajinikanth flirted with political entry but ultimately opted out. Actor Kamal Haasan too launched the Makkal Needhi Maiam but has struggled to convert visibility into electoral success. ALSO READ: How delimitation debate puts federalism at centre of Tamil Nadu polls Analysts say earlier celebrity entries faced constraints of organisation, cadre depth, and alliance-building, which are critical in a state dominated by entrenched party networks. What's different this time Vijay’s entry comes in a changed political and technological landscape that includes: Social media amplification allows direct voter outreach

Stronger youth mobilisation compared to earlier celebrity entrants

A perception of political space opening beyond the DMK–AIADMK binary His fan clubs, which have been active across districts, are being repurposed into a grassroots network, offering a potential organisational base.

Why does Vijay’s entry matter for Tamil Nadu politics? Vijay’s entry comes at a time when Tamil Nadu has seen a relative vacuum in charismatic, personality-driven politics after Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016. While Vijay has been pulling massive crowds at his rallies, he is still operating within the broader Dravidian space, avoiding a direct ideological break. His speeches have emphasised governance, accountability, and systemic change, rather than identity-based mobilisation. Can Vijay make an immediate electoral impact? However, political analysts say Vijay's political debut might not shake things up as dramatically as his fans might hope. "Sure, he may split some votes here and there, and could make a difference in a handful of smaller, closely contested seats, but that's about as far as it goes for now," Chennai-based political commentator John Sundar told Business Standard.

In Sundar's view, Vijay still has a lot of growing up to do politically. According to him, the DMK and AIADMK are not just political parties but decades-old machines. They have deep roots, loyal vote banks, and alliances that have been carefully stitched together over generations. "You can't replicate that overnight," Sundar says. S Murari, a Chennai-based former journalist and political analyst, is also not convinced. He says Tamil Nadu's political history was written by waves - be it DMK’s triumph in 1967 on anti-Hindi sentiment, or the AIADMK’s spectacular entry in 1977 riding on the charisma of MGR and welfare politics.

"Vijay has the star power, but star power alone won't cut it anymore," Murari told Business Standard. "Tamil Nadu's voters have matured. They want jobs, better schools, functioning hospitals, not just a familiar face. TVK is still a one-man show, and one-man shows don't build governments. Unless Vijay transforms his fan following into a real organisation with local leaders and policy depth, he risks being just a shiny star that dazzles for a moment and disappears." Murari says the question is not whether Tamil Nadu is ready for Vijay, but whether he is ready for Tamil Nadu. "Because what really wins elections in Tamil Nadu is not the size of your rallies, but what happens at the booth on election day," he says.