How TMC sting pushed AIMIM to end alliance with Humayun Kabir before polls

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has withdrawn its alliance with Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) released a purported sting video allegedly showing Kabir making controversial remarks about Muslims in West Bengal and claiming links with the BJP. The development ends a brief political tie-up announced ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. What was the AIMIM–AJUP alliance and why was it formed? AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, had announced an alliance with Kabir’s newly formed AJUP on March 23 to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The partnership was seen as an attempt to consolidate minority votes and present an alternative political platform in the state.

However, the alliance lasted only a few weeks before it collapsed following the release of the video by the ruling TMC.\ Announcing the decision to sever ties, AIMIM said it could not associate with statements that questioned the integrity of Muslims. “Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party,” AIMIM said in a post online. “Bengal’s Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM’s policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice. We will be contesting the Bengal elections INDEPENDENTLY and will have no alliance with any party going forward,” AIMIM said.

How did the TMC sting video trigger the political fallout? The controversy began after the TMC released a video that it described as a sting operation involving Kabir. In the clip circulated by the party, Kabir is purportedly heard saying he had been in touch with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and was advised to coordinate with leaders from BJP-ruled states, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. According to the TMC, the video also included remarks attributed to Kabir suggesting that “it is easy to fool Muslims”, references to the Babri Masjid issue, and a demand for ₹200 crore as advance funding.

The clip allegedly shows Kabir discussing a plan to divert minority votes away from the TMC , claiming that such a shift could benefit the BJP electorally. He is also purportedly heard referring to a ₹1,000 crore plan and claiming that ₹200 crore had already been received as an advance. At a press conference, the TMC alleged that the plan involved a multi-crore political operation aimed at defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Assembly elections. The party has demanded an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the claims emerging from the video. How has Humayun Kabir responded to the sting allegations? Kabir has strongly denied the allegations and dismissed the video as fabricated. Rejecting the charges, he said he had no contact with any BJP leader since November 2019. “If they can show any proof, any photograph, let them do so,” he said, naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Kabir accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee , TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and party leaders Kunal Ghosh and Firhad Hakim of orchestrating a smear campaign. “They cannot fight me politically, so they are using AI to malign me. I will file defamation cases against them,” Kabir said, while also appealing to the Muslim community not to be misled by the claims. “It is an attempt to malign me by the TMC, who are afraid to lose the vote of Muslims. They have insulted the community by launching such a fake video, which made light of Muslims’ sentiments by putting certain statements through AI,” he added.