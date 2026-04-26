BJP committed to women's security, fielded Patra, RG Kar victim's kin: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the TMC of "sheltering goons who torture women", and said the BJP giving poll tickets to Sandeshkhali's Rekha Patra and the mother of the R G Kar victim is proof of the party's commitment to ensuring women's security.

Speaking at the Matua community citadel of Thakurnagar at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district, Modi also said all refugees who took shelter in India following religious persecution in the neighbouring nation will be granted citizenship through procedures outlined under the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Referring to the record turnout of over 93 per cent in the first phase of polls, Modi said, "The TMC's arrogance was shattered in the first round, the second phase will cement BJP's victory in the state." The PM alluded to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's pre-Independence slogan of 'Give me blood and I will give you freedom', to urge the people to vote for the BJP, "and I will give you freedom from TMC's 'maha jungleraj'".