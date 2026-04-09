BJP deleted over 9 mn names during SIR to grab power in West Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of deleting names of over 9 mn people from the voter lists to grab power in the state and asserted that her party will win the upcoming elections.

Addressing a public rally at Minakhan in North 24 Parganas, the TMC supremo said the ruling party would move a court to ensure that all those deleted from the electoral rolls are reinstated.

"You deleted names of over 9 mn people to grab power in Bengal, but we will win," she said while attacking the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision exercise in the state.