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BJP releases list of 13 more candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls

According to the list, Shyamal Hati will contest from Howrah Dakshin, Girija Shankar Roy from Natabari and Ashutosh Barma from Sitai

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Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4 (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 10:29 AM IST
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The BJP on Tuesday announced the names of 13 more candidates for the West Bengal assembly polls, including Soma Thakur from Bagda seat.

According to the list, Shyamal Hati will contest from Howrah Dakshin, Girija Shankar Roy from Natabari and Ashutosh Barma from Sitai.

Uttam Kumar Banik will enter the fray from Magrahat Purba, Debangshu Panda from Falta, Debashish Dhar from Sonarpur Uttar and Ranjan Kumar Paul from Panchla.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :West Bengal Assembly pollsWest BengalBJPTMC

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 10:29 AM IST

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