BJP's promises face funding hurdles after ending TMC's 15-yr rule in Bengal

State debt remains elevated at 38 per cent in FY27 budget estimates. Revenue trends reinforce the constraint. Own tax revenue is estimated at around 41 per cent of revenue receipts for FY27 not even making up half of the revenue base. Expenditure composition is equally tight. Revenue expenditure still accounts for the majority of total spending. Capital expenditure is only around 4 per cent of GSDP. Committed expenditure is projected to decline, but pay revisions and welfare expansion could push it back up, further narrowing fiscal flexibility.