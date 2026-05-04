BJP's promises face funding hurdles after ending TMC's 15-yr rule in Bengal

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ending the 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) in West Bengal, the focus now shifts to whether the state can fund the scale of promises in the former’s “Sankalp Patra” (manifesto).
The BJP’s commitments are expansive, ranging from ₹3,000 monthly transfers for women and unemployed youth to implementing the 7th Pay Commission and raising dearness allowance.
Fiscal trends show limited headroom. The fiscal deficit stood at 3.6 per cent of its gross state domestic product (GSDP) in 2024-25, and was estimated at 3 per cent in FY26 (revised estimates) and 2.9 per cent in FY27 budget estimates. The revenue deficit narrowed from 1.7 per cent to 1.5 per cent, and then to about 1 per cent over this period, indicating a consolidation path that leaves little room for large spending.