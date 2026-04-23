Clashes, assault on candidates mar phase-I of Bengal polls, EC seeks report

Sporadic incidents of violence and assaults on candidates marred polling in parts of West Bengal on Thursday as the first phase of the Assembly elections progressed across 152 constituencies, prompting the Election Commission to seek reports from trouble-hit pockets.

The state recorded a brisk voter turnout of over 41 per cent till 11 am on Thursday, reflecting a strong early participation.

In Murshidabad's Naoda, clashes broke out between supporters of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and the ruling TMC, prompting police and central forces to resort to baton charge to disperse mobs, officials said.

The violence in Shibnagar village followed a tense morning after AJUP founder Humayun Kabir visited a polling booth, triggering protests by TMC supporters who raised slogans and surrounded his vehicle, branding him a "BJP agent".

As the situation escalated, rival groups allegedly hurled stones and bricks, leading to a law and order situation. Several vehicles were vandalised in the clashes. Kabir accused the ruling party of voter intimidation and electoral malpractice, alleging that TMC workers, "along with police", had been influencing voters through threats and inducements since the previous night. "The election should be conducted peacefully, but outside the booths, people are being intimidated. The Election Commission should take strict action," he said. The TMC rejected the allegations, with its candidate Shahina Mumtaz Khan condemning the violence and calling it a "really bad incident". Elsewhere, violence was reported from Birbhum's Labhpur, where a BJP polling agent of candidate Debashis Ojha was allegedly assaulted, sustaining head injuries.

The ruling TMC denied the charge. In Dakshin Dinajpur's Kumarganj, the BJP alleged that its candidate Suvendu Sarkar was assaulted by TMC supporters while on his way to a polling booth following reports of disturbances. He was later taken for medical treatment, party leaders said, claiming the assault took place in the presence of police. Authorities said action would be taken against those identified through video footage. These incidents added a sharp edge to what has otherwise been described by officials as largely peaceful polling across the state, though tension simmered in several pockets. Security forces, including central armed police personnel, have been deployed in large numbers across sensitive booths, with quick response teams moving in to contain flare-ups.