EC actions risk disenfranchisement of voters in Bengal: Mamata to CEC

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the poll panel's actions under the SIR exercise risk disenfranchisement of genuine voters in Bengal.

In her three-page letter, she also alleged that the actions of the Election Commission were undermining the democratic and fundamental rights of the people.

"The decisions being taken by the Election Commission of India appear to be undermining the democratic and fundamental rights of the people," Banerjee said.

She said, "This is not the standard expected of a constitutional authority." Banerjee urged the commission to ensure "free and fair elections" and uphold constitutional principles.