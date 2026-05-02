EC orders repoll in 285 booths in Bengal's Falta on May 21; counting May 24

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday ordered repolling across all polling stations in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency, citing “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” during voting held on April 29.

In an official statement, the poll body said it had taken the decision after reviewing incidents reported from a “large number of polling stations” in the constituency.

“On consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on 29th April 2026 in 144-Falta Assembly Constituency, West Bengal,” the Commission said.

The Commission directed that fresh polling will be conducted in all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary booths, between 7 am and 6 pm on May 21, 2026. Counting of votes will take place on May 24.

The Falta constituency had emerged as a flashpoint during Phase 2 of polling, with multiple allegations and incidents reported from across booths. Controversy intensified at Debipur (Booth No. 177), where BJP candidate Debangshu Panda and several voters alleged that the BJP button on electronic voting machines (EVMs) had been taped over with white adhesive, preventing voters from selecting the party. Earlier in the day, large-scale protests were reported from Hashim Nagar village, where hundreds of residents blocked a national highway for several hours. Protesters alleged threats and intimidation by workers of the Trinamool Congress, claiming that local leaders had warned of violence.