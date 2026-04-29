PM Modi appeals to people of West Bengal to cast votes in 'record numbers'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of West Bengal to cast their votes in "record numbers" in the second phase of polling that is being held on Wednesday.

Modi particularly urged women and youth to exercise their franchise.

Voting has started in 142 constituencies of West Bengal in the second and final phase of polling.

"Today is Phase-2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Urging all those voting today to do so in record numbers and make our democracy more vibrant as well as participative. It is important that the women and youth of West Bengal, in particular, turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise," Modi said in a message.