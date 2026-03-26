RG Kar victim's mother to contest Bengal Assembly polls on BJP ticket

Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, who is contesting from Panihati Assembly seat as a BJP candidate, said her fight is for the people's rights and women's safety, and pledged to seek justice for her daughter.

Debnath described her candidature from the Panihati as a victory for the people, criticising the state government for failing to protect basic rights.

The state will conduct elections in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes for both phases scheduled for May 4.

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Debnath said, "This is also a victory. This victory is for the people of Panihati. I will not win the poll battle; the people of Panihati will win. People of Panihati have forgotten to protest. The government has snatched away the right to education, health, and the basic rights of the people. I want to ensure the safety of women. I want to say that everybody should be given equal rights. You know that my daughter was killed on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Since then, many incidents have taken place here. I want to begin my campaign from tomorrow. I want to tell the people that I am zero now, I don't have anything. So I don't want to get anything. I will request them to stand by me."

She also urged voters to give her party a chance and pledged to fight for justice and accountability. "The poll fight will not be tough. We have already crossed or what battle. We will say to the people of the state, you have seen a government for the last 15 years. So, give me an opportunity to BJP for the next 5 years. I will get justice for my daughter's death; nobody can stop this. All the evidence has been removed at the behest of the Chief Minister," she said. The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus.