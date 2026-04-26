Tight fiscal space leaves limited room for poll promises in West Bengal

On the revenue side, the state’s own taxes contribute only about 40 to 45 per cent of total receipts. In several stronger states, that share exceeds 70 per cent. West Bengal’s internal revenue base is limited.

Unemployment remains relatively low and below the national average. However, most other indicators lag. Per capita income growth has slowed to about 9 per cent in recent years, down from over 13 per cent before the pandemic. At roughly ₹1.63 lakh, per capita income ranks the state 16th among 23 states, below the national average of ₹2.05 lakh and well behind Delhi and Telangana.