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Tight fiscal space leaves limited room for poll promises in West Bengal

West Bengal's fiscal deficit and debt remain elevated, while economic and social outcomes present a mixed picture

Voters queueing up to exercise their franchise in the first phase of West Bengal elections, in the Dakshin Dinajpur district | Photo: PTI
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Voters queueing up to exercise their franchise in the first phase of West Bengal elections, in the Dakshin Dinajpur district | Photo: PTI
Shikha Chaturvedi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 11:00 PM IST
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Fiscal indicators of West Bengal, where second phase of the Assembly elections is scheduled on April 29, remain stable but have limited room for fresh promises.
 
The fiscal deficit has largely stayed between 3 per cent and 4 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP), rising to about 4 per cent in FY24 before easing. The revenue deficit, which widened during the pandemic, still persists. 
 
Public debt remains elevated at 38-40 per cent of the GSDP, constraining the state’s ability to expand spending.
 
That constraint is reinforced by the structure of the Budget. Revenue expenditure has consistently accounted for more than 80 per than of total spending in recent years. Capital expenditure remains modest, at about 3-4 per cent of GSDP.
 
On the revenue side, the state’s own taxes contribute only about 40 to 45 per cent of total receipts. In several stronger states, that share exceeds 70 per cent. West Bengal’s internal revenue base is limited.
 
Economic and social outcomes present a mixed picture. 
 
Unemployment remains relatively low and below the national average. However, most other indicators lag. Per capita income growth has slowed to about 9 per cent in recent years, down from over 13 per cent before the pandemic. At roughly ₹1.63 lakh, per capita income ranks the state 16th among 23 states, below the national average of ₹2.05 lakh and well behind Delhi and Telangana.
 
Human development indicators tell a similar story.
 
The state’s Human Development Index (HDI) stands at 0.719, below the national average of 0.732. Rural wages, at about ₹347 per day, trail the national average of ₹398. While poverty has declined, broader income and development gaps persist.
 
This gap between fiscal capacity and rising promises defines the ongoing election.
 
West Bengal has built a model that leans heavily on welfare and has delivered gains in several parts. But it is supported by a budget where most spending goes to current commitments, capital investment is still limited, and the state’s own revenue base is relatively narrow.

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Topics :Fiscal PolicyFiscal DeficitWest Bengal Assembly polls

First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

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