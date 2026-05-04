West Bengal election results: Industrialists pin hopes on BJP's win

Congratulating Narendra Modi on the “mammoth historical victory”, Raghupati Singhania, vice-president of JK Organisation, and chairman and managing director, JK Tyre & Industries, said the change in governance would make the state an attractive investment destination again, driving large-scale job creation, and accelerating economic growth.
Ayush Lohia, chief executive officer, Youdha, said the political shift in West Bengal had created a strong wave of optimism across India Inc. “We are already present in the state. This signals a potential inflection point where policy intent and on-ground execution could finally move in sync.”
Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman, Ambuja Neotia group, pointed out that with the same political party at the state and the Centre, there was an opportunity for greater alignment in priorities and execution.