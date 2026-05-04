West Bengal election results: Industrialists pin hopes on BJP's win

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s promise of a “double-engine” government is already finding resonance, with India Inc gearing up to engage.

Strained Centre-state relations had long made investors wary, a sentiment reinforced by Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee’s rise on the back of a land agitation in Singur and Nandigram.

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said: “Development will return to the agenda; jobs and investments will follow, and a stronger, more cohesive social climate will emerge.”

A leading pharma industry executive noted that West Bengal had strong talent, particularly in research, and said improved industrial relations could prompt companies to consider setting up operations in the state.

However, the state continues to have a deep scientific and research ecosystem with institutions such as National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Kolkata, and Indian Institute of Chemical Biology.

As a result, West Bengal never developed a strong pharmaceutical manufacturing base. This is unlike neighbouring Sikkim, which attracted major investment after tax incentives under the Government of India’s “North East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy”.

The comment reflects a long-standing paradox: While West Bengal was once home to Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, founded in 1901 by Prafulla Chandra Ray, it began losing ground after Independence, slipping into financial distress by the 1960s and 1970s and eventually being nationalised in 1980 — mirroring the state’s broader industrial decline.

Congratulating Narendra Modi on the “mammoth historical victory”, Raghupati Singhania, vice-president of JK Organisation, and chairman and managing director, JK Tyre & Industries, said the change in governance would make the state an attractive investment destination again, driving large-scale job creation, and accelerating economic growth.

Ayush Lohia, chief executive officer, Youdha, said the political shift in West Bengal had created a strong wave of optimism across India Inc. “We are already present in the state. This signals a potential inflection point where policy intent and on-ground ­exe­cution could finally move in sync.”