West Bengal elections: PM Modi to address three election rallies today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday, as the BJP steps up its campaign ahead of the assembly elections.

Modi will hold the rallies at Katwa in Purba Bardhaman, Jangipur in Muslim-majority Murshidabad district and Kushmandi in Dakshin Dinajpur.

These programmes are aimed at consolidating the BJP's support in central and north Bengal, where the party is seeking to make deeper inroads and sharpen its challenge to the ruling TMC.

This will be Modi's third visit to the state since the Election Commission announced the poll schedule in mid-March, underscoring the importance the BJP leadership attaches to West Bengal, one of the party's key electoral battlegrounds.

On Thursday, Modi had addressed three rallies at Haldia, Asansol and Suri, where he sharpened the BJP's campaign pitch by foregrounding issues such as "industrial decay" and the "infiltration menace" in the state. At those meetings, the Prime Minister also offered what he described as a "six-point guarantee" to the people of Bengal, presenting it as an alternative to the "sins" of the Mamata Banerjee-led government. Modi had launched his campaign on April 5 from Cooch Behar in north Bengal, where he made the gherao of judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise the centrepiece of his attack on the Trinamool Congress, accusing the ruling party of fostering "lawlessness" in the state.